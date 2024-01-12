Klingman & Associates LLC Has $47.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

