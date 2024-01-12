Klingman & Associates LLC Has $660,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.98. The stock had a trading volume of 665,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.