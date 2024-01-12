Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 13,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,138. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $85.88.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

