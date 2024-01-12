Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 457,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. 9,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,266. The firm has a market cap of $525.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $84.55 and a 1 year high of $106.25.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

