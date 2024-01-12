Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

