Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $35.60 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Komodo has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $709,559.26 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

