Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.86

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 35303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after buying an additional 455,107 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 15.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $14,213,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

