Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.00

Shares of Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 33,213 shares traded.
Lakehouse Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.
Lakehouse Company Profile
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lakehouse
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.