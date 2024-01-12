Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,509,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,459,859. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average of $376.91.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.