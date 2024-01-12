Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.72. 485,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.