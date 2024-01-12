Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $989,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,528. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

