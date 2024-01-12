Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 831,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,996,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.