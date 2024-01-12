Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.97 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.26). Approximately 443,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 192,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Longboat Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.47.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
