MAGIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116.96 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $300.38 million and approximately $116.96 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,166,287 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

