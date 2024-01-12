Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $9.20. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company's stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

