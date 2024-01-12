MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $68.32 million and $2.74 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,514,676 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,104,419.10106118 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.67978254 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,110,940.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

