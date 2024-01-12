Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 8,280,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

