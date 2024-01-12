Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 44.7% in December

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MATX traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $113.29. 239,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,590. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

