Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 62,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,979. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

