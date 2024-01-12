McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Down 2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

McCoy Global Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

