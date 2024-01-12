Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.13. 132,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

