mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.78

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.78 and traded as high as C$4.20. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 14,504 shares traded.

mdf commerce Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.45 million. mdf commerce had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

