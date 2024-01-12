Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. 3,429,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.