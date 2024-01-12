Melfa Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 25,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,917. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

