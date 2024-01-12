Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 114,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.35.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
