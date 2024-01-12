Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.84. 1,899,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,557. The company has a market cap of $333.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

