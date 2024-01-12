Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 109,141 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,243,115.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,020,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 276,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,681.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.