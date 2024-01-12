Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,071 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,975. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.