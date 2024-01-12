Melfa Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for about 2.1% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 157,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,704. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.