Metahero Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Metahero has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $890,756.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002672 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.