Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,194.63 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $67.66 million and approximately $352,194.63 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,842,425 coins and its circulating supply is 22,269,639 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

