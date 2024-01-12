Michael L. Baur Sells 30,677 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 164,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,905. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $961.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ScanSource by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ScanSource by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

