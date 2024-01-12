Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Microsaic Systems Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £445,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

