Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 23,500 shares.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

