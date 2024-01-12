Mina Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $109.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,113,760,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,133,857 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, "Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,113,515,452.8400393 with 1,032,746,018.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.28562693 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $150,790,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/."

