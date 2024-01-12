Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 309,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 347,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

About Minera Alamos

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.