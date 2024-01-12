Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

