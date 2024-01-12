Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 648.9 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MHVYF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

