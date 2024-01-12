Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 255.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.6 %

MBLY stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -383.95, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

