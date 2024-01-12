Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 4,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,300 ($16.57) to GBX 1,485 ($18.93) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $3.4546 per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

