Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.8% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 3,023,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.