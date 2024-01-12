MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $78.25 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,315,220,551 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

