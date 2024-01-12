MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
MySQUAR Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MySQUAR
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.