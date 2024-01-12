Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $14,604.92 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

