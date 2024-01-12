New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40. 922,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,954,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

New Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.65.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

