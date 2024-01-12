New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Shares Down 4.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
New Providence Acquisition Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
About New Providence Acquisition
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Providence Acquisition
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.