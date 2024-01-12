New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the December 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMTM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

