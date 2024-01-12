Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 5,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

