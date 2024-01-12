Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 36,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 6,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Nifty India Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71.

About Nifty India Financials ETF

