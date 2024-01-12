Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Down 98.5% in December

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.93. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

